Chelsea transfer news: Juventus eye Jorginho deal if they fail to land Manuel Locatelli

Juventus could make a move for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho this summer, according to reports.

The Bianconeri are eyeing midfield reinforcements when the transfer market reopens for business.

The reigning Serie A champions have struggled in Andrea Pirlo’s first season in charge, and they look set to miss out on the title for the first time since 2011.

Juventus are currently third in the table, 10 points behind league leaders Inter, on whom they have a game in hand.

According to Calciomercato their first-choice target is Manuel Locatelli, who is enjoying an excellent campaign for Sassuolo.

But Juve are ready to turn to Jorginho if they are not able to agree a deal for his fellow Italy international.

Jorginho remains a regular first-team player for Chelsea, and he started in the 1-0 victory over Liverpool on Thursday night.

However, his contract at Stamford Bridge expires in the summer of 2023 and Chelsea may choose to cash in on him if he is not part of Thomas Tuchel’s long-term plans.

Meanwhile, N’Golo Kante says he rejected the chance to join PSG during Tuchel’s time at the Parc des Princes.

The German previously claimed that he has tried to sign Kante on several occasions, and the Frenchman confirmed he had the chance to return to his homeland.

“I knew in the past there was some contact with Paris Saint-Germain when he was the manager, but it was not something I wanted,” he told Chelsea’s official website .

“It did not happen because I was happy at Chelsea and I stayed here. I haven’t spoken to the manager about it!”

The Blues climbed into the top four of the Premier League with victory at Anfield.

They return to top-flight action against Everton on Monday, before a trip to Elland Road to face Leeds next weekend.

