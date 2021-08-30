Chelsea transfer news: Sevilla refuse to budge on Jules Kounde release clause

Chelsea are still looking to bring in Sevilla’s Jules Kounde before the transfer window shuts but will have to pay £68.5million to do so.

According to Marca, the Spanish club won’t let their star defender leave for anything less than the release clause stated in his contract.

Although Chelsea had been hoping to negotiate a lower fee for Kounde, Sevilla are refusing to budge and believe they can hold on to him for another year at least.

Several English clubs have been linked with the French international recently, including Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

But Chelsea have been his most persistent suitors this summer, viewing the 22-year-old as someone to build their defence around for the long term.

Kurt Zouma completed his £29.8million move to West Ham United yesterday in the hope of facilitating a move for Kounde.

Zouma’s departure leaves the Blues with Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger as their senior centre-backs, although Reece James and Cesar Azpilicueta are comfortable in a three-man defence.

Thomas Tuchel also has Ethan Ampadu and Trevoh Chalobah, who scored on his Premier League debut against Crystal Palace, to call upon.

Signing Kounde would be a serious statement of intent from Chelsea, following on from Romelu Lukaku’s return to Stamford Bridge for a club record fee.

The Champions League holders have made an impressive start to the season, collecting seven points from their first three games.

It might have been more if James hadn’t received a red card for handball against Liverpool on Saturday, which gifted the hosts a penalty and a route back into the contest.

Still, they defended stoutly with 10 men, holding on for a draw under considerable pressure from Jurgen Klopp’s side.