Colombian keeper tests positive at World Cup
BERLIN - Colombian goalkeeper Yineth Varon has provisionally been banned from the Women's World Cup in Germany after testing positive for banned substances, world football's governing body FIFA said on Tuesday.
Varon tested positive during a doping control three days ago.
She was suspended because of "the adverse analytical finding of her A sample," but has the right to demand a test of her B sample, FIFA said in a statement.
Colombia, in Group C of the 16-team tournmanent running to July 17, were playing Sweden in their opening match later on Tuesday.
