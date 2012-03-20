Connor: Next two games key in Wolves quest

Wolves fell to the foot of the table on Sunday following a heavy 5-0 defeat at the hands of current Premier League leaders Manchester United.

Conner is hoping to rally his troops ahead of Saturday’s trip to Norwich City before welcoming fellow strugglers Bolton Wanderers the following week.

And he has stressed the importance of both fixtures, saying: "It's about going to Norwich and picking something up and winning against Bolton at home - those are the games that are really going to shape our season.

"We've got to keep going and keep fighting. We may be bottom and knew that would happen if we lost.

"I know the mood will have changed by the time we get to Norwich."

The Molineux chief will be without the help of Jamie O'Hara after it emerged the midfielder faces an extended spell on the sidelines.