Danel Sinani interested in Norwich switch

Luxembourg forward Danel Sinani would be keen on a move to Norwich for next season – whatever division the club are in.

The Canaries remain adrift at the foot of the Premier League, seven points from safety with just 11 matches remaining.

Sinani is on Norwich’s watchlist, with the 22-year-old out of contract at F91 Dudelange in the summer.

He scored a hat-trick in the 4-2 win over BGL Ligue leaders Union Titus Petange on Sunday in a return to action after the winter break, taking his season tally to 24.

Sinani confirmed in an interview with Luxembourg media outlet Le Quotidien that there had been contact from the Norfolk club over a potential summer move, although no firm agreement was yet in the pipeline.

“I can confirm that Norwich are very interested in my services, but I haven’t signed yet,” Sinani said.

“Let’s say that talks are well on their way. It’s a club that plays in the Premier League, and even if they aren’t well classified (in the table), it remains a very good level. It’s simply the best league in the world.

“I’m not scared of that second division (Sky Bet Championship). Have you seen the games they play there? It remains very strong.

“It’s a competition that’s better than some top divisions elsewhere in Europe. What’s certain is that I won’t be playing in Luxembourg for 2020-21.

“As I said, things are very advanced with Norwich. The club absolutely want me, but we have to see how things can or will be finalised.

“I haven’t been to visit the infrastructures, but that’s planned. The two parties just need to find the time.”

Norwich host Leicester on Friday night. Defender Christoph Zimmermann is doubtful because of the hamstring problem which ruled him out of Sunday’s 3-0 defeat at Wolves.

Winger Onel Hernandez, meanwhile, could need another operation on a knee issue.