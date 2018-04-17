Darmian welcomes Juventus interest

Matteo Darmian is flattered by rumoured interest from Juventus but insists he is "living a great experience" at Manchester United.

Juventus have been strongly linked with a move for the full-back, who has slipped down the pecking order at Old Trafford in Jose Mourinho's second season in charge.

Signed from Torino in July 2015, the Italy international featured regularly under former United manager Louis van Gaal but has made just two Premier League starts in the 2017-18 campaign.

While he has no regrets about his decision to move to England, Darmian admits to missing his homeland as speculation mounts over his future in Manchester.

"I'm living a great experience here in England. I'd say yes to United again," the defender said in an interview with Sky Italia.

"It's one of the best clubs in the world. I won several trophies here but I miss Italy. Let's see what happens at the end of the season. Now the priority is to end the season in the best way possible.

Asked about a potential switch to the defending Serie A champions, he added: "I have not decided yet. I am happy Juventus are interested in me. Juve are a great club and I am happy for that. I will think about a possible move when it will be the right time."

The 28-year-old has made just one substitute appearance in the league in 2018, coming off the bench in the closing stages of United's 2-1 home win over Liverpool.