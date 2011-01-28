Davies makes Birmingham move

Davies, 25, looked set to rejoin Leicester for a second loan spell, but performed a late U-turn to join bitter rivals Birmingham.

“He had the option to go to Leicester or to Birmingham and opted for Birmingham,” said Villa manager Gerard Houllier.

The ex-England Under-21 international becomes the third player in as many years to switch from the claret and blue of Villa to bitter rivals City.

The defender moved to Villa four years ago for £10 million, but has struggled to hold down a starting place following the signings of Richard Dunne and James Collins respectively.

“He is a nice lad but, as you know, we have four centre-backs in James Collins, Richard Dunne, Carlos Cuellar and Ciaran Clark. Curtis was not getting enough playing time, I understand that,” Houllier added.

Blues boss Alex McLeish has been on the lookout for a new centre back once it became clear earlier this month that Scott Dann would miss the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury.

Davies becomes City’s second signing of the transfer window following the signature of ex-Newcastle front-man Obafemi Martins.



