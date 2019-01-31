Deadline day round-up: Leicester close on Tielemans, N'Koudou to Monaco, Martial commits

Manchester United tied Anthony Martial to a new contract on something of a quiet January transfer deadline day.

With Premier League rivals working hard to snap up new players, United instead focused on a current Old Trafford star, with Martial committing to the club until 2024.

The France international has scored eight goals from just 14 Premier League starts this season, becoming a key figure under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

There will be new faces in the English top flight before the end of the day, though, with Youri Tielemans spotted at Leicester's training ground on Thursday.

The midfield star – linked with several Premier League clubs – is reportedly the subject of a loan swap deal involving Adrien Silva heading to Monaco, where Georges-Kevin N'Koudou has arrived from Tottenham.

CROUCH TO MAKE PL RETURN?

Peter Crouch is set for an unlikely return to the Premier League after Burnley manager Sean Dyche confirmed that he was close to bringing the former England international to Turf Moor, with Sam Vokes moving the other way to Stoke City.

Dyche said of 38-year-old Crouch: "Peter is a character who will fit in well here, with the club and the fans. He still has something to offer and has scored goals everywhere."

Cardiff City sealed a deadline-day signing of their own as Leandro Bacuna arrived from Reading in a reported £3million deal. Newcastle United brought in Antonio Barreca and, most notably, club-record signing Miguel Almiron.

Meanwhile, Fulham outcast Aboubakar Kamara has joined Yeni Malatyaspor on loan, Bournemouth have sent Tyrone Mings to Aston Villa on a temporary deal and Leo Bonatini gone to Nottingham Forest for the rest of the season.

With the transfer window closing earlier in the Bundesliga than elsewhere, Eintracht Frankfurt had to be swift in their work on Thursday.

The fifth-placed side signed a trio of defenders before the deadline. Tuta arrived from Sao Paulo, along with Augsburg's Martin Hinteregger and Monaco's Almamy Toure.

Elsewhere, Schalke signed Jeffrey Bruma on loan from Wolfsburg for the rest of the season.

Strugglers Hannover had hoped to bring in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Shinji Kagawa, with director Horst Heldt announcing an agreement between the two clubs.

However, he revealed that Besiktas were also an option for the Japanese star and the deadline passed with Kagawa seemingly set for Istanbul.

DOUBLE CELTA SWOOP IN SPAIN

Celta Vigo made a pair of signings to steal the limelight in LaLiga, with Lucas Olaza returning to Spain and Ryad Boudebouz joining him at Balaidos.

Olaza, who spent the 2015-16 season with Celta B, had been on loan at Boca Juniors from Atletico Talleres. Boca triggered a purchase option and agreed an 18-month deal with Celta.

Valencia were also active in the market, signing former Manchester City striker Ruben Sobrino from Deportivo Alaves and Facundo Roncaglia from Celta Vigo until the end of the season.

Roncaglia's first words after landing in Valencia! pic.twitter.com/Qa8xp6DutE— Valencia CF English (@valenciacf_en) January 31, 2019

INJURY-HIT PSG PROBING

With Neymar out for 10 weeks and Marco Verratti also injured, Paris Saint-Germain were unsurprisingly linked with a whole host of names as Thursday's deadline loomed.

Lille's Thiago Mendes was among the midfield options said to be of interest to the Ligue 1 champions, while DC United forward Luciano Acosta has reportedly travelled to Paris for a medical.

At the bottom of the table, Monaco were extremely active. As well as losing Barreca and Toure, and potentially swapping Tielemans for Silva, they signed Georges-Kevin N'Koudou on loan from Tottenham.

Galatasaray completed a deal for Marseille striker Kostas Mitroglou.