Del Piero signs Juventus extension

The 36-year-old talisman, who has played at the twice European Cup winners since 1993, had been linked in the media with a move to Major League Soccer in the United States but has decided to stay with his beloved Juve for one more season.

A club statement said he signed the contract with president Andrea Agnelli at Juve's as yet unnamed new stadium which is due to open in August.

Once mighty Juve lie seventh in Serie A this season, the same disappointing position they finished in last term.