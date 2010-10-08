Derby to host Brazil friendly

Five-time World Cup winners Brazil have announced a strong squad for the match, including Barcelona star Dani Alves and AC Milan forwards Alexandre Pato and Robinho.

As joint hosts with Poland, Ukraine have automatically qualified for the 2012 European Championships.

Drawn in the same group as England for qualifying for the 2010 World Cup, the Ukranians lost 2-1 at Wembley before becoming the first team to beat Fabio Capello's England in a competitive match, 1-0 in the Dnipro Stadium.

There will be a number of familiar faces on display for both sides including Liverpool midfielder Lucas, Spurs new-boy Sandro and Chelsea enforcer Ramires for Brazil as well as former Chelsea front-man Andriy Shevchenko and ex-Liverpool striker Andriy Voronin for Ukraine.

