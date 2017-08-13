Dream Premier League debuts: Lukaku, Lacazette and Rooney hit the ground running

Romelu Lukaku's brace in Manchester United's 4-0 win over West Ham at Old Trafford rounded off a weekend to remember for forwards starting life with new clubs in the Premier League.

United's £75million man was the sixth frontman to mark his debut by finding the net during the opening round of fixtures.

Here is a breakdown of the attacking stars who repaid a sizable chunk of the investment laid out by their employers in matchweek one.



Alexandre Lacazette – Arsenal

France striker Lacazette became Arsenal's record signing during the close season and took just 94 seconds to get off the mark when he steered in Mohamed Elneny's cross against Leicester City to lap up the acclaim at the Emirates Stadium. Arsene Wenger's men would go on to win a topsy-turvy encounter 4-3.

Mohamed Salah – Liverpool

Having a second crack at the Premier League after a disappointing stint at Chelsea, Egypt winger Salah has been revitalised by his time in Serie A with Fiorentina and Roma. His initial outing under Jurgen Klopp suggested things are going to be different this time around. The winger won a penalty, which Roberto Firmino successfully dispatched, before giving Liverpool a lead they were unable to hold on to in a breathless 3-3 draw.



Steve Mounie – Huddersfield Town

Newly promoted Huddersfield looked like a long-time fixture in England's top flight as they took apart Crystal Palace 3-0 at Selhurst Park. Their glorious introduction to the Premier League owned much to Mounie, who powered home a 26th-minute header shortly after Joel Ward's own goal and wrapped up three points by crowning a 78th-minute counter-attack. The 22-year-old racked up 14 goals for Montpellier in Ligue 1 last season, suggesting there are plenty more to come.



Wayne Rooney – Everton

England and Manchester United's all-time record goalscorer made it a fairytale return to Goodison Park when his fantastic first-half header sealed a 1-0 win over Stoke City. The 31-year-old is now on 199 Premier League goals. Everton travel to the Etihad Stadium to take on Manchester City next weekend – a ground where Rooney would surely love to bring up the latest landmark of his career.

Alvaro Morata – Chelsea

Morata has Diego Costa's sizable shoes to fill at Chelsea this season and the former Real Madrid man brought the prolific form he showed at the Bernabeu and Juventus to make an instant impression from the bench at Stamford Bridge. The Spain striker's goal was scant consolation, however, as Antonio Conte's side collapsed to a 3-2 loss against Burnley and had Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas sent off.



Romelu Lukaku – Manchester United

Lukaku's pace and power made mincemeat of a West Ham defence found badly wanting as Jose Mourinho's side thrilled the Old Trafford masses. The Belgium star dispatched his first via the inside of the post on the end of Marcus Rashford's fine throughball and headed home a Henrikh Mkhitaryan free-kick for United's second.