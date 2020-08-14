Drey Wright missing for Hibernian

Drey Wright is the only absentee from the Hibernian squad for the visit of Motherwell.

The former St Johnstone winger is still struggling with a thigh strain.

Midfielder Steve Mallan has been back in full training this week following a knee injury.

Former Kilmarnock full-back Stephen O’Donnell goes straight into the Motherwell squad after signing on Thursday.

The Scotland international had been training with Hamilton in recent weeks.

Liam Donnelly (knee), Nathan McGinley (groin), Jake Carroll (Achilles) and Charles Dunne (groin) remain out but forward Callum Lang returns from suspension.