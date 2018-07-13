Eder leaves Inter Milan for China
Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning have signed forward Eder from Inter Milan.
Italy international striker Eder has left Inter Milan for China, joining Jiangsu Suning.
The 31-year-old had moved to San Siro in 2016 after a fruitful spell with Sampdoria, but managed only 14 goals in 86 appearances for the Nerazzurri.
Jiangsu are owned by Suning, the same organisation that is now a majority shareholder in Inter.
Eder will play alongside former Chelsea midfielder Ramires and ex-Shakhtar Donetsk forward Alex Teixeira.
Jiangsu finished 12th in last year's Chinese Super League, but have improved to fourth in the current campaign.
Best of luck with your new adventure at Jiangsu Suning !July 13, 2018
