England Euro 2020 squad: Gareth Southgate backs Harry Kane to deliver despite Spurs transfer saga

Gareth Southgate has no concerns over England captain Harry Kane's focus ahead of Euro 2020, despite the 27-year-old having informed Tottenham Hotspur he wants to move to another club this summer.

HARRY KANE "I need an honest conversation with Tottenham about my future"

The England manager backed Kane - who won the golden boot with England at the 2018 World Cup - to put his nation first over the coming weeks.

"I don't need to have a conversation with Harry Kane about focus or professionalism," Southgate told reporters at England's Euro 2020 squad announcement conference. "He has one goal and that's to win a European Championship with England. That's what is important to him right now.

"What's happening with his club football is a matter for him and Tottenham Hotspur. He's made some statements over the past couple of days but that's out of the way now."

The Three Lions gaffer also believes this summer's tournament will be slightly more unusual in that players are less likely to move clubs until their countries are out of the competition.

"I think it's unlikely transfers will be done while we're away, which isn't always the case when you're based at a team camp throughout a tournament," he concluded.

