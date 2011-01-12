Esperance ordered to play behind closed doors

Midfielder Aymen Ben Amour was banned for six games and Esperance fined a combined US$52 000 for a variety of incidents, including throwing bottles at the VIP tribune, during the second leg of the final on November 13.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw but the temperature had been ratcheted up before the game by Esperance's claims they were cheated in the first leg, which Mazembe won by a record-equaling 5-0 score line in Lubumbashi a week earlier.

Ben Amour's ban came after being sent off in the second leg of the final for spitting on an opponent.

The disciplinary action comes after persistent incidents of violence and crowd misbehaviour in recent Champions League finals.