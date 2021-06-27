Euro 2020: Belgium v Portugal line-ups are out
By Mark White
Bruno Fernandes is dropped again for Portugal, as they face Belgium in Euro 2020's last-16
The line-ups for Belgium v Portugal at Euro 2020 are out - and Manchester United's talisman Bruno Fernandes is once again omitted.
Portugal stick with the 4-3-3 that earned them a draw against France, bringing in Diogo Dalet at right-back and Joao Paulinha into the side.
Belgium, meanwhile, go for the 3-4-3 formation that Roberto Martinez has favoured throughout this tournament. Veteran centre-back Thomas Vermaelen earns a start in the centre of the back three.
Belgium's iconic front three of Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard all start.
Belgium
3-4-3
1. Courtois
2. Alderweireld
3. Vermaelen
5. Vertonghen
15. Meunier
8. Tielemans
6. Witsel
16. T. Hazard
7. De Bruyne
9. Lukaku
10. E. Hazard
Portugal
4-3-3
1. Patricio
20. Dalot
3. Pepe
4. Dias
5. Guerreiro
16. Sanches
26. Palhinha
8. Moutinho
10. Bernardo
7. Ronaldo
21. Jota
