Euro 2020: Who are the England vs Ukraine commentators?

Euro 2020 continues tonight with England vs Ukraine, the last quarter-final before next week's semis.

The game is live on the BBC, and as expected, the commentary team consists of Guy Mowbray and Jermaine Jenas.

WATCH LIVE How to watch England vs Ukraine wherever you are in the world

Lead commentator for the BBC, Guy Mowbray has been the voice of the channel since 2010, when John Motson stepped away from the mic. Mowbray became the youngest-ever television commentator on a World Cup Final in 1998 when he commentated France’s 3-0 victory over Brazil for Eurosport.

Former Tottenham and Newcastle midfielder Jermaine Jenas is a regular pundit on both the BBC and BT Sport, and he is the regular co-commentator for England matches. Jenas also has presenting experience from MOTDx and The One Show on the BBC.