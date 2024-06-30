Euro 2024: Who are the ITV commentators and pundits for Spain vs Georgia?

Euro 2024 continues this evening, and for those of you who can still bear to watch after a dramatic evening for England, ITV have coverage of another round of 16 game as Spain take on Georgia.

Spain have perhaps been the most impressive side of Euro 2024 so far: they were the only side to win all three of their group games despite being handed a relatively tough assignment in Group B against Croatia, Italy and Albania.

Many neutrals will thus be a bit sad that they have been drawn against the feel-good story of the summer, Georgia, who have been hugely entertaining from the moment they kicked off with a defeat to Turkey and booked their place in the knockouts with a delicious 2-0 victory over Portugal.

Why The USMNT Could Shock The 2024 Copa America

Luton's Andros Townsend will be on co-commentary duties (Image credit: Getty Images)

Seb Hutchinson will be in the gantry to provide commentary on the game. Also heard on Sky Sports, Hutchinson was also present for ITV’s coverage of the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Joining him as co-commentator will be Andros Townsend, who earned 13 caps for England from 2013-16 while he was on the books at Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

The winger now plies his trade for recently-relegated Luton Town.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Who are the ITV pundits for Spain vs Georgia?

Gaizka Mendieta will be part of the ITV team (Image credit: Getty Images)

Presenter Mark Pougatch and former England right-back Gary Neville will roll through from covering the England-Slovakia game, with Roy Keane and Ian Wright departing the studio.

Coming off the bench in their place will be former Lionesses striker Eni Aluko and former Spanish international Gaizka Mendieta.

The 40-cap midfielder spent much of his career at Valencia before making moves to Lazio, Barcelona and Middlesbrough, where he hung up his boots in 2008.

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world to the summer's big tournament

More Euro 2024 stories

We have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the tournament. Can’t make it out there? Don’t worry: here’s how to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world

We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know .