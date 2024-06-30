Euro 2024: Who are the ITV commentators and pundits for Spain vs Georgia?
The Euro 2024 round of 16 rumbles on as Spain look to maintain their 100% record against the neutrals' favourites Georgia
Euro 2024 continues this evening, and for those of you who can still bear to watch after a dramatic evening for England, ITV have coverage of another round of 16 game as Spain take on Georgia.
Spain have perhaps been the most impressive side of Euro 2024 so far: they were the only side to win all three of their group games despite being handed a relatively tough assignment in Group B against Croatia, Italy and Albania.
Many neutrals will thus be a bit sad that they have been drawn against the feel-good story of the summer, Georgia, who have been hugely entertaining from the moment they kicked off with a defeat to Turkey and booked their place in the knockouts with a delicious 2-0 victory over Portugal.
Who are the ITV commentators for Spain vs Georgia?
Seb Hutchinson will be in the gantry to provide commentary on the game. Also heard on Sky Sports, Hutchinson was also present for ITV’s coverage of the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 Women’s World Cup.
Joining him as co-commentator will be Andros Townsend, who earned 13 caps for England from 2013-16 while he was on the books at Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.
The winger now plies his trade for recently-relegated Luton Town.
Who are the ITV pundits for Spain vs Georgia?
Presenter Mark Pougatch and former England right-back Gary Neville will roll through from covering the England-Slovakia game, with Roy Keane and Ian Wright departing the studio.
Coming off the bench in their place will be former Lionesses striker Eni Aluko and former Spanish international Gaizka Mendieta.
The 40-cap midfielder spent much of his career at Valencia before making moves to Lazio, Barcelona and Middlesbrough, where he hung up his boots in 2008.
