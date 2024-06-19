Euro 2024: Who are the ITV commentators for Croatia vs Albania?

Who are the commentators for Croatia vs Albania?

Euro 2024 continues for both these sides, who lost their opening group games – Croatia to Spain , Albania to Italy – so there's a real need to put things right, with third-place spots vital for progress to the knockout rounds.

But who of ITV's punditry team is on duty? Let's have a look at who's in the gantry and the studio for this one.

Seb Hutchinson is the commentator for this one, joined by former England winger Andros Townsend, in co-comms. The pair are popular with fans at home and are both relative newcomers to TV, with Townsend in particular hailed as a breath of fresh air when he made his debut in gantry.

In the studio, Mark Pougatch is presenting this one. He's joined by Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Rohl, former Lioness, Karen Carney, and Arsenal legend, Ian Wright.

