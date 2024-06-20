Euro 2024: Who are the ITV commentators for Slovenia vs Serbia?

Who are the ITV commentators for Slovenia vs Serbia at Euro 2024? The stars are out for this all-Balkan clash in Munich.

ITV's Euro 2024 team, a line-up full of familiar faces, will be right across the coverage of Thursday afternoon's Group C encounter, where Slovenia will be hoping to build on their draw with Denmark and Serbia will be looking to get off the mark after losing to England.

FFT has everything you need to know on that front – and just in case you're wondering who's working on Euro 2024 for the BBC, we've got you sorted for that too!

Pien Meulensteen is behind the mic for Slovenia vs Switzerland (Image credit: Alamy)

Pien Meulensteen is the lead commentator for Slovenia vs Serbia, and she's joined up on the gantry by Lee Dixon.

Dutch-born Meulensteen, who is the daughter of former Fulham boss Rene Meulensteen, has previously described the action for ITV at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

That same year, she became the first woman to commentate live on a Premier League game for Sky Sports.

Lee Dixon is the co-commentator for this one (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Arsenal and England right-back Dixon is a regular on ITV, having worked on Match of the Day and Football Focus for the BBC earlier in his punditry career.

Over in the studio, meanwhile, Laura Woods is fronting the coverage of this game, with analysis from Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl, and ex-England internationals Joleon Lescott and Eni Aluko.

