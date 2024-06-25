Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for England vs Serbia?

England head into their final Euro 2024 group game knowing that passage to the knockout stages is already ensured but with the matter of a nominally kinder last 16 draw on the line - as well as a desire to see a more convincing performance than they managed in their first two games.

Slovenia will meanwhile be desperate to make it through to the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time of an independent country, knowing that getting at least a draw against England would put them through as one of the four best third-placed sides.

The Euro 2024 referees in charge of the occasion have plenty of experience of these kinds of high-stakes games.

Who is the referee for England vs Slovenia at Euro 2024?

France's Clement Turpin will take charge of his second game of Euro 2024 (Image credit: Alamy)

France's Clement Turpin is the referee, taking charge of his second game of the tournament after having stood in the middle of the opening game of the competition as Germany ran riot over Scotland. Turpin also refereed at the past two World Cups and Euros.

As in that game, Turpin will be assisted from the touchlines by countrymen Nicolas Danos and Benjamin Pages.

There was no highway robbery about the straight red card Turpin showed to Ryan Porteous for an over-the top challenge on Ilkay Gundogan in that Scotland game, though it did require a VAR check to help him out...

Who is the fourth official and VAR for England vs Slovenia at Euro 2024?

French referee Jerome Brisard will be on VAR duties (Image credit: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Jerome Brisard was the man who sent Turpin to the monitor from the video room and he will again serve as his VAR when England kick off their final Group C game.

Yet another Frenchman, Willy Delajod, will assist, alongside Dutchman Rob Dieperink, who was not part of Turpin's team last time he took charge.

There is a a different fourth official, too: Turkey's Umut Meler will be patrolling the technical area on this occasion.

