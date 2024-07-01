Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for Portugal vs Slovenia?

Portugal v Slovenia gives Roberto Martinez, Cristiano Ronaldo et al a chance to bury the ghost of a shock 2-0 defeat to Georgia last time out.

In the second of two games on Monday, Slovenia will look to replicate the defensive solidity that frustrated England when they take to the pitch in Frankfurt.

Coverage returns to the BBC for tonight’s 8pm kick-off, following France v Belgium at 5pm.

Who is the referee for Portugal vs Slovenia?

Italian Daniele Orsato will be the man in the middle for this round of 16 clash. He is one of the tournament’s most experienced referees having overseen the 2020 Champions League final and led the 2022 World Cup opener between Qatar and Ecuador.

The 48-year-old also oversaw that tournament’s semi-final between Argentina and Croatia, although it wasn’t without controversy: Luka Modric called his performance ‘a disaster’.

Ciro Carbone and Alessandro Giallatini have been selected as Orsato's assistants, and will join him in Frankfurt this evening.

Daniele Orsato (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who is the VAR and fourth official for Portugal vs Slovenia?

Fellow Italian Massimiliano Irrati will be in his compatriot’s ear as the pair try to marshal a Portugal team that may or may not include famously fiery Pepe. Irrati was the VAR for the World Cup final in 2018 between France and Croatia, and has been a Serie A official since 2012.

He will be joined by assistants Paolo Valeri (Italy) and Marco Fritz (Germany).

Norwegian Espen Eskås has been appointed fourth official, having been a referee in the top flight of Norwegian men’s football since 2015.

Massimiliano Irrati (Image credit: Getty Images)

