Eusebio discharged for hospital

"Eusebio left hospital at around lunchtime. His tension was back to normal and he left the hospital discreetely, heading to his favourite restaurant, 'Adega da Tia Matilde' (Aunty Matilde's Cellar)," said hospital spokesman Joao Paulo Gama.

It was the third time since December that 70-year-old Eusebio, who rose to fame during the 1966 World Cup when Portugal finished third, has been hospitalised.

Nicknamed the 'Black Panther' for his speed and the fear he instilled in his opponents, Mozambique-born Eusebio helped Benfica reach four European Cup finals, the last in 1968 when they lost in extra time to Manchester United. Benfica won the showpiece in 1961 and 1962.

"Next week Eusebio will be back in hospital to make cardiological exams and keep his tension under tabs," Gama added.

"He was in a good mood and happy to be leaving. Last Monday Eusebio watched Benfica's defeat in the league while in hospital but he managed to overcome that heartbreak."