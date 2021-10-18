Everton transfer news: Real Madrid could make sensational bid for Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Real Madrid are plotting a sensational bid to bring Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin to the Bernabeu next summer.

According to Calciomercato, Carlo Ancelotti is keen to be reunited with the striker after seeing him flourish under his watch.

Ancelotti returned to Spain in June, and the veteran manager is believed to still be keeping tabs on Calvert-Lewin’s progress ahead of a potential move.

Arsenal have also been linked with the England international as Mikel Arteta continues to reshape his squad.

Calvert-Lewin was Everton’s leading scorer with 21 goals in all competitions last season, including a hat-trick against West Bromwich Albion.

He found the net in each of the first five games as the Toffees got off to an excellent start, briefly topping the Premier League table.

His pace, movement and aerial prowess made him a handful for defences even as Ancelotti’s side lost their way in the second half of the season, dropping to 10th.

Calvert-Lewin, who previously helped the England Under-20s to success in the 2017 World Cup, earned his first call-up to the senior squad last October.

He scored on his debut against Wales at Wembley and went on to earn a place at the Euros as understudy to Harry Kane.

The 24-year-old made just two fleeting appearances from the bench as England reached the final, losing on penalties to Italy.

It was still an invaluable experience for Calvert-Lewin and he was on target in each of Everton’s first three league games before picking up an injury.

He’s been sidelined for several weeks now with a broken toe and Rafael Benitez has suggested that it will be a while before he’s back in action.

Everton’s form has suffered without their two danger men – Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison – and they missed several chances in yesterday’s 1-0 defeat to West Ham United.