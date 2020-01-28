Fabianski and Snodgrass in contention for West Ham return
Lukasz Fabianski and Robert Snodgrass could return for West Ham when they host Premier League leaders Liverpool.
Goalkeeper Fabianski is back in training after a hip problem and midfielder Snodgrass is battling to overcome a knee injury.
Ryan Fredericks, Felipe Anderson, Andriy Yarmolenko, Arthur Masuaku and Jack Wilshere are still sidelined.
Liverpool forward Sadio Mane will miss the next two matches with a muscle tear but should return immediately after the club’s mid-season break next month.
Manager Jurgen Klopp will restore his full-strength line-up having given most of them the day off for Sunday’s FA Cup fourth-round draw at Shrewsbury.
He could bring back Fabinho for his first Premier League start since the end of November because of injury.
West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Zabaleta, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Noble, Rice, Lanzini, Fornals, Antonio, Haller, Randolph, Balbuena, Sanchez, Cardosa, Snodgrass, Ajeti, Ngakia, Kemp.
Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Firmino, Mane, Adrian, Williams, Lovren, Matip, Keita, Fabinho, Jones, Minamino, Origi.
