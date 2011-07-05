Fernandez doubtful for Uruguay clash

"The situation with Matias is a bit complicated," Chile coach Claudio Borghi said after Monday's match in San Juan. "He didn't pull a muscle, so we don't know exactly what the problem is, but according to the doctor we have to wait 48 hours to see."

Fernandez made a bright start against Mexico but faded in the second half. If he cannot face Uruguay his natural replacement would be Jorge Valdivia, although he too is recovering from injury.

"If you ask me right now I'd say it'll be the same side, apart from if Matias can't play," Borghi said.