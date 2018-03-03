Filipe Luis expects Griezmann to stay

Antoine Griezmann could stay at Atletico Madrid "for many years" according to team-mate Filipe Luis, who believes the Frenchman is undecided over his future.

Griezmann, who reached 100 goals for Atletico when he scored a hat-trick against Sevilla last weekend, has been strongly linked with a move to Barcelona at the end of the season.

Ahead of Atletico's trip to Camp Nou on Sunday, Filipe Luis conceded Griezmann's recent goal-scoring exploits have put him in the spotlight but remains hopeful he would extend his stay at the Wanda Metropolitano.

"He is a player who is far above the level of his team-mates, and I am convinced that he has not made any decision to move [or not] yet," he told Marca.

56' | 3-0 | HE'S DONE IT AGAIN! BACK-TO-BACK HAT-TRICKS! February 28, 2018

"At Atletico he has a whole team playing for him and he is very happy.

"He is happy with the club and with the city, so I do see him here for many years."

In-form Griezmann will be key to second-placed Atletico's chances of getting a result against Barcelona, who are five points clear at the top of La Liga.

Filipe Luis has never tasted victory at Camp Nou and has no intention of settling for a point.

"I've never won there. It's a challenge for me," he said. "It is perhaps the most difficult place to play and the pitch is very big.

"I think in recent years we are getting very close to victory, so why not now? If we continue like this we can do big things.

"I have never played to draw, we want to win there, we are in a great moment and we have a squad to achieve it, though Barcelona have a great team and players, without a doubt... I also think that we are going to have our opportunities to hurt them."