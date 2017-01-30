Fire crews called out to Old Trafford blaze

Manchester United have confirmed a fire broke out at Old Trafford in the early hours of Monday.

Emergency services were called to attend following reports of smoke billowing out of the stadium a little before 07:00 local time (GMT).

The club confirmed an electrical fire broke out in the south stand but stressed nobody was hurt and damage was kept to a minimum.

"The club can confirm a small electrical fire was identified quickly in the Sir Bobby Charlton Stand at around 07:00 GMT on Monday morning," they said in a statement.

"The fire brigade attended and the isolated incident was dealt with quickly and effectively. There was minimal damage to the area and there were no injuries."

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement: "At 6.58am three crews from Salford and Stretford were called to reports of a building fire on Sir Matt Busby Way.

"On arrival, crews found a fire involving electrical equipment in a lift motor room. They isolated the electrics then extinguished the fire using two breathing apparatus, one jet and one CO2 fire extinguisher.

"Crews are still on the scene."

The stand, named after former United star Charlton, contains executive suites and the directors' box, as well as seats for fans and media representatives.

Plans to renovate the section and increase its capacity have long been mooted, although concerns over planning permission due to an adjacent railway line has proven an obstacle in the past.

United are due to host Hull City in the Premier League on Wednesday.