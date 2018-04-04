Free-scoring Liverpool host Manchester City, Roma face tough Barcelona test - Champions League in Opta numbers
Liverpool host Manchester City and Roma travel to Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday, and we preview them using Opta data.
There are two more mouth-watering Champions League quarter-final clashes on Wednesday with an all-English affair particularly catching the eye.
Runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City travel to Anfield to face free-scoring Liverpool in what promises to be a pulsating game.
In the day's other match, Barcelona host Roma with the Serie A side needing to reverse recent history if they are to register a positive result against Ernesto Valverde's side.
Here, we look at some of the best Opta facts ahead of the two games.
Liverpool v Manchester City
179 - Liverpool and City will meet for the 179th time in all competitions, but this will be their first encounter in European competition.
4 - Sergio Aguero has scored in all four of his Champions League away appearances this season for City (four goals) – no player for an English club has scored in five away outings in a single campaign.
14 - Liverpool have not lost a home match in European competition since October 2014 (3-0 against Real Madrid) and are now unbeaten in 14 at Anfield (W9 D5 L0).
3 - Leroy Sane has scored three goals in his two appearances against the Reds in 2017-18.
28 - Liverpool are the highest-scoring team in the Champions League this season (28 goals). The record tally of goals by an English team in a single campaign is 32 by Manchester United in 2002-03, while Liverpool's best is 29 in 2007-08.
10 - Roberto Firmino has been involved in 10 goals (seven scored, three assisted) in the Champions League this season – only Cristiano Ronaldo has been involved in more (14).
Barcelona v Roma
5 - Barca enjoyed a 6-1 win over Roma in their last meeting back in November 2015. This is one of only three occasions in their history they lost a European game by a margin of five or more goals.
9 - The Catalan giants are unbeaten in nine successive Champions League games and have conceded just twice in that run, while scoring 13 themselves.
23 - Since the start of 2013-14, Barca have not lost a single Champions League match at Camp Nou, winning 23 and drawing two. In these games, they have outscored their opponents 77-12.
1 - Excluding qualifiers, Roma have won just one of their last 13 Champions League away games (2-1 against Qarabag in September), losing seven and drawing five.
17 - Since the start of last season, Lionel Messi has scored 17 goals in 17 Champions League appearances for Barca.
12 - Messi has scored 12 Champions League goals against Italian clubs (in 19 appearances) including two goals in as many games versus Roma.
