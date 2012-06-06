Gazidis: No rush over new Van Persie deal

The prolific striker netted 37 goals for the Gunners last season and has been heavily linked with a move away from the club as he enters the last 12 months of his contract.

Reports suggest the 28-year-old, who is currently away on international duty with Holland for the upcoming European Championship, could leave Emirates Stadium this summer, with Manchester City and Barcelona both believed to be interested.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Van Persie’s future, Gazidis is adamant the club will not be rushed into making a declaration regarding a new deal with Arsenal.

"Robin [van Persie] sat down with us at the end of the season and we had a good discussion," he told the club’s official website.

"What we agreed at that meeting was that we would keep all the discussions we had over the summer to ourselves and make announcements when it is the right time.

"We have to respect the fact we have agreed to keep that among ourselves.

"Robin is clearly focused on the Euros at the moment and we wish him well, and at the right time we will make the right announcements."