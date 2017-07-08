Gonalons: Roma have the best midfield in Serie A

New Roma signing Maxime Gonalons says the capital club boast the best midfield in Serie A.

The 28-year-old completed a €5million move to the Stadio Olimpico this week after agreeing a four-year contract with Eusebio Di Francesco's side.

Roma ran champions Juventus close in last season's title race but ultimately fell short by four points, while their European campaign ended in disappointment as they exited the Europa League at the hands of Villarreal after losing a Champions League qualifier to Porto last August.

However, Gonalons is confident that Roma's midfield options, which include Radja Nainggolan and Daniele De Rossi, are the strongest to be found in Italy.

"I believe Roma have the best midfield in Serie A," he told a news conference. "We can do great things together. I know from facing Roma with Lyon in the Europa League that they are very tough. I feel very confident.

"Serie A is very difficult but I will try to express my qualities on the field. I'll have a fantastic player like Daniele De Rossi by my side. I've admired him for a long time.

"We are aware that Juventus are tough to beat for the Scudetto but Roma are a very strong side and I came here to win trophies."

Gonalons had been close to a move to Napoli in January only for the deal to fall through, with some reports suggesting he had been put off living in the city by TV crime drama Gomorrah.

However, he insists that his decision was merely because he felt he had "unfinished business" in Ligue 1.

"I was simply not yet ready to leave Lyon, as there was unfinished business," he said. "There were some rumours of my complaints about the city, but that's not true.

"This is a very important year for me and I hope to get into the France squad for the World Cup."