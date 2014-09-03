Gremio banned from this year's Copa do Brasil

Luiz Felipe Scolari's men suffered a 2-0 loss in the round of 16 first leg, during which their fans aimed racial insults at Santos goalkeeper Aranha.

A Brazilian sports tribunal unanimously voted 5-0 for Gremio's exclusion, but the club are likely to appeal.

Four-time Copa champions Gremio were fined 54,000 Brazilian Real.

Santos forward Robinho, on loan from Milan, was on the scoresheet in Santos' 2-0 win at the Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre.