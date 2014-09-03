Gremio banned from this year's Copa do Brasil
Gremio were banned from this year's Copa do Brasil after their fans' racial slurs against Santos on Thursday.
Luiz Felipe Scolari's men suffered a 2-0 loss in the round of 16 first leg, during which their fans aimed racial insults at Santos goalkeeper Aranha.
A Brazilian sports tribunal unanimously voted 5-0 for Gremio's exclusion, but the club are likely to appeal.
Four-time Copa champions Gremio were fined 54,000 Brazilian Real.
Santos forward Robinho, on loan from Milan, was on the scoresheet in Santos' 2-0 win at the Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.