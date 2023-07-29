Gus Poyet: 'Manchester City may be complacent next season – Arsenal must punish them in the Premier League title race'

Premier League legend Gus Poyet believes there may be an element of complacency about Manchester City next term, and he expects rival teams to punish them in the race for the Premier League title.

Former Chelsea midfielder Poyet thinks that Pep Guardiola's side may lose focus now that the club's ultimate dream of winning the Champions League – which they achieved as part of a historic treble last season – is complete.

"Guardiola came to Manchester City for one reason and one reason only, and it wasn't to win the league because they had already won it with Mancini and Pellegrini - it was to win the Champions League," Poyet tells SafeBettingSites. "So, can they stay at this level after having achieved everything last season?

"That is the big question for them this year. Knowing Guardiola, they will stay there, but if there is a year where any team can challenge City, for me it is this year."

Poyet lists a number of teams he reckons capable of challenging for the Premier League title, including Man City's closest neighbours, Manchester United. However, there is once side clearly ahead of the rest when it comes to packing the power necessary to dethrone the best team in the world right now.

"I was surprised with Manchester United last season, because they were very strong and nobody was expecting them to be that close to Manchester City," adds Poyet. "I don't know if Newcastle United will make a step forward or they'll be in a situation that is too much for them.

"Arsenal must! I remember when we stopped the season for the World Cup, everybody was thinking that Arsenal weren't going to win the league, and I thought that was disrespectful," concludes Uruguayan Poyet. "But then they didn't win it so everybody else was right and I was wrong, but this season Arsenal must challenge.

