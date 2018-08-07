Hazard backs 'fantastic' Loftus-Cheek for Chelsea role
Ruben Loftus-Cheek can make an impact for Chelsea this season, according to impressed team-mate Eden Hazard.
Eden Hazard has talked up Ruben Loftus-Cheek's ability and declared him ready for regular first-team opportunities at Chelsea.
The England midfielder enjoyed a successful loan stint at Crystal Palace last season, making 24 appearances in the Premier League and winning a spot in Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad.
Maurizio Sarri is now weighing up whether to grant the 22-year-old an extended chance to impress at Stamford Bridge.
Hazard, who went head-to-head with Loftus-Cheek in the third-place play-off in Russia, is clear on where his team-mate should spend the upcoming campaign.
"Ruben is a fantastic player," the Belgium star told the London Evening Standard. "He is still young, of course, but I think if we can have him in the team this season it's a plus for everyone.
"I know his quality. He is young, he is powerful. The future will be top for him."
Loftus-Cheek made his Premier League debut for Chelsea in January 2015 and has appeared in 22 top-flight matches for the London club.
He featured briefly off the bench in last week's International Champions Cup encounter against Arsenal.
