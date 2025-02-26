How to watch England vs Spain: Live streams for Nations League match

Watch England vs Spain and see two teams, who played against one another in the 2023 World Cup final, battling it out in the Nations League, with free live streams available globally.

England will be looking to avenge their World Cup final defeat to Spain in 2023 in the Nations League match.

The fixture will kick-off at 20.00pm GMT / 15.00pm ET on Wednesday, February 26.

Read on to find out how to watch England vs Spain live streams.

Watch England vs Spain in the Nations League in the UK

England vs Spain will be televised by broadcaster ITV.

The game will go out on ITV 4 and on their streaming platform ITVX, starting at 20.00pm GMT on February 26.

ITV is a free service for those in the UK.

Watch England vs Spain in the Nations League from anywhere

Out of the country right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

England vs Spain preview

Chloe Kelly is on loan to Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

There has always been a rivalry between the teams but it has really ignited over the past few years.

England knocked Spain out of the 2022 Euros and then Spain beat the Lionesses in the 2023 World Cup final.

Spain are the highest ranked European team at this moment and it will be a tricky match for Sarina Wiegman's team.

In FourFourTwo's opinion Spain will come away with a comfortable win.