Jimenez replaces sacked Aguirre at Zaragoza

"Real Zaragoza have concluded the hiring of Manuel Jimenez until the end of the season," Zaragoza said on their website on Saturday.

Jimenez, who coached Sevilla from 2007-10 and was also a player with the Andalusian side, will be presented to the media on Sunday, the club added.

Former Mexico boss Aguirre was appointed in November 2010 and helped Zaragoza avoid relegation last season.

With 16 of 38 matches played this season, they have just 10 points, and the club's board decided on Thursday "an urgent change of course" was needed.

Jimenez was sacked by Sevilla in March 2010 and moved to Greece, where he led AEK Athens to third place in the Super League and victory in the Greek Cup.