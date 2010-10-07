Jimenez takes over at AEK Athens
By app
ATHENS, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Former Sevilla boss Manolo Jimenez will take over as coach of AEK Athens on a two-year deal, the Greek club said on Thursday.
The 46-year-old former Sevilla coach replaces Serbian Dusan Bajevic, who resigned on September 27 to end his third spell in charge at the club following a string of poor results.
Jimenez moved up from coaching Sevilla's reserves to the first team in October 2007 following the resignation of Juande Ramos.
He was fired by Sevilla in March 2010.
