Jose Mourinho admits Gareth Bale's future is not in Tottenham's hands

Jose Mourinho says he is not in a position to answer questions about Gareth Bale’s future.

The Wales international is currently on a season-long loan at Tottenham from Real Madrid.

Spurs have the option to extend the deal by another year, which would take Bale to the end of his contract with the Spanish giants.

There have also been suggestions that Madrid could look to sell the 31-year-old to Spurs on a permanent basis as they look to raise funds for their own recruitment plans.

Bale has only started three Premier League matches this term, with Mourinho keeping him in reserve for much of the campaign.

However, the Welshman was the star of the show in Tottenham’s 4-0 thrashing of Burnley last time out.

And the forward is expected to keep his place in the starting XI when Spurs travel to Craven Cottage to face Fulham on Thursday.

Mourinho was asked in his pre-match press conference whether he wants Bale to remain in north London, but the Tottenham manager insists the decision is out of his hands.

“Gareth again!" an irked Mourinho said. "Maybe we do not play tomorrow and every question is about Gareth. Come on! Just because he scored two goals! Come on!

“In relation to [his future], you should contact your colleagues in Madrid and they should ask Zidane as he is a Real Madrid player and he is not a Tottenham player, so Real Madrid has everything in their hands.

"They have a player with one year of contract and have the power in their hands. I just have a player on loan and I am trying to take the best out of the player for Tottenham Hotspur for all the respect to Real Madrid.

"It is the same with Carlos Vinicius [who is on a season-long loan from Benfica]. We try to take care of the player we have on loan for us but also for the respect we have for the club who loans the player."

