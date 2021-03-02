Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: Real Madrid ready to make Gareth Bale’s loan move permanent

Gareth Bale could make a permanent return to Tottenham Hotspur, with Real Madrid looking to get him off their books ahead of a busy summer in the transfer market.

The Welsh international had often been consigned to the substitute’s bench since rejoining Spurs on loan in September, but sparkled in Sunday’s 4-0 win over Burnley.

He scored a brace and set up Harry Kane for the game’s second goal, providing a timely reminder of his undoubted quality after a frustrating spell on the sidelines.

This match-winning contribution has encouraged Real in their efforts to move Bale on permanently, as they hope to strike a deal with Tottenham at the end of the season, according to The Express.

By that stage, Bale will still have a year left on his contract at the Bernabeu, where his wage of £600,000 a week has proved a drain on resources in recent years.

Real are keen to offload high earners and other fringe players in order to help fund a bid for Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe.

They would be pleased to move on Bale, who has endured a strained relationship with Zinedine Zidane since he returned to the club for a second spell as manager in March 2019.

Bale's focus and commitment were publicly questioned as one of the team’s previous stars had to settle for a place on the bench, and made just 16 appearances in La Liga last season.

It was hoped that a return to Tottenham, where he originally established himself as a world-class talent, would help to reinvigorate his career.

After a difficult start to life at Spurs, Bale became a fan favourite towards the end of his first spell with the club, scoring 26 goals and being named PFA Player of the Year in his final season.

That exceptional form convinced Real to sign him for £85million and he won four Champions League titles during his first five years in Spain.