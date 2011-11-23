Juventus: Out-of-favour Krasic is not unsettled

"We've spoken with Milos and there has never been any hint of him being unsettled, so I deny that there's an issue," sporting director Giuseppe Marotta told the club website.

"At the moment he's not finding a place in the team but only because there are team-mates who are in better form. There are no problems with him, just as there aren't with other players.

"When the transfer window opens, we're willing to listen to any cases of unrest, but as it stands no-one's come forward and asked to leave."

The 27-year-old Serb joined Juventus in 2010 from CSKA Moscow but has been unable to win a place in the starting lineup this season.

"I haven't spoken to the lad's agent, of course what he's said has been strong," Marotta added.

Krasic's agent Dejan Joksimovic was quoted in Serbian media on Tuesday saying: [Juventus manager Antonio] Conte doesn't want him anymore. Milos has to play so the best thing we can do for him now is to find a new club.

"Krasic must play and in one month's time we should have a clearer picture. We will see how the story develops from now until Christmas."

The Serbian has been linked in the British media with English champions Manchester United, big-spending rivals Manchester City and Chelsea.