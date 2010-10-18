Juventus scoop away shirt sponsor

Juve, seventh in Serie A last term, revealed plans in April to have their home and away shirts sponsored by different companies but the season began with only sports betting firm Betclic signed up for the famous black and white home jersey.

The Betclic logo was added to the second kit for an away game last month to cover the fact that a suitable second sponsor had not been found with the club acknowledging "a very difficult economic environment" given the global crisis.

Juventus have had similar problems finding a sponsor for their new 40,000 seater stadium which is due to open on the site of their former Delle Alpi ground for the beginning of next season.

A decision on a stadium sponsor was expected months ago but a club spokeswoman said the process was still ongoing.

The club did not disclose the value of the away team shirt sponsorship.