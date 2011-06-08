Kawashima keen on West Brom move
By app
TOKYO - Japan goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima has set his heart on a move to English Premier League club West Bromwich Albion, local media reported on Wednesday.
"Everything is in place and I'd like to finalise the transfer before the end of June," Kawashima told the Sankei Sports newspaper.
Kawashima, who played in Japan's 0-0 home draw with the Czech Republic on Tuesday, is keen to leave Belgian side Lierse but is prepared to fight for a place at West Brom.
"It's always important to be playing but of course the Premier League is a higher level," the 28-year-old added. "Even if I was reserve keeper (at West Brom) I would like to try."
Kawashima, who said playing against Chelsea keeper Petr Cech in Yokohama had given him extra motivation, added: "It would be really good for me to play at that level."
Japan's first-choice goalkeeper would become the second player from his country to play for West Brom if the deal goes through after midfielder Junichi Inamoto.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.