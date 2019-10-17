Kilmarnock sign striker Jackson on short-term deal

Simeon Jackson has signed a deal with Kilmarnock until January, the Rugby Park club have announced.

The 32-year-old Canadian striker has played in England, Germany and Scotland with clubs such as Gillingham, Norwich City, Eintracht Braunschweig and St Mirren.

Jackson scored six goals in 30 Ladbrokes Premiership appearances last season as he helped the Buddies secure their top-flight status.

He is available for selection for Saturday’s home match against Livingston.

Killie are in seventh place in the table, behind the Lions on goal difference.