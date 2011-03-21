Lazio's Matuzalem banned for four games

The Brazilian was booked in Saturday's 1-0 win over Cesena, triggering a one-game ban, but Serie A said in a statement he would receive a further three-match suspension after television replays showed he punched Antonio Jimenez off the ball.

With eight games left, fifth-placed Lazio are two points behind Udinese in the fourth Champions League qualifying spot.

Serie A's statement also confirmed Inter Milan centre back Lucio would miss the potential title-deciding derby against AC Milan on April 2 because of a yellow card received in Sunday's 1-0 win over Lecce.