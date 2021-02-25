Leicester City v Slavia Prague live stream: how to watch the Europa League wherever you are in the world

Leicester City v Slavia Prague live stream, BT Sport, Thursday 25 February, 8pm GMT

Victory over Slavia Prague on Thursday would see Leicester advance to the last 16 of the Europa League.

When Brendan Rodgers’ side booked their spot in this season’s Europa League, they were not in a particularly celebratory mood. The Foxes looked on course to qualify for the Champions League last term, only to throw away a commanding lead and ultimately finish fifth in the Premier League. Their participation in Europe’s secondary competition was thus initially a source of disappointment, but Leicester are nevertheless taking the tournament seriously.

A 0-0 draw in the first leg means the tie is in the balance. Leicester’s lack of an away goal could make things nervy at the King Power Stadium, particularly as Rodgers’ side have been better on the road than at their ground this term.

Slavia Prague might not be a heavyweight name in the world of modern European football, but they are a good side who should not be underestimated by Leicester fans going into Thursday’s clash. Runaway leaders of the Czech First League, Slavia are unbeaten in 20 games in that division and comfortably qualified for the knockout phase of the Europa League ahead of Hapoel Be'er Sheva and Nice.

Leicester will have to make do without Wesley Fofana, who is still a couple of weeks away from returning. Dennis Praet is out until April, while James Justin will not play again until next season after suffering a serious knee injury in a recent FA Cup tie.

Wes Morgan is still struggling with a back problem, and Ayoze Perez is on the treatment table until next month with a knee problem. Rodgers named a strong side for the first leg and will do the same here, with Luke Thomas set to continue at left-back after impressing against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport ESPN in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

SEE THE FULL SCHEDULE Premier League live streams: How to watch every game on this week

Use a VPN to watch a Leicester City v Slavia Prague live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal