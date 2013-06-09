Levante appoint Caparros to replace Martinez

"Joaquin Caparros will take charge of Levante's bench during the 2013/14 campaign," the modest Valencia-based side said on their website.

"The agreement reached ties the two parties together for a period of one season."

One of Spain's most experienced coaches, the 57-year-old Caparros has also had stints at Recreativo Huelva, Villarreal and, most recently, Real Mallorca.

Martinez, affectionately known as 'JIM', is leaving after an 11th-place finish in La Liga and a run to the last 16 of the Europa League last season.