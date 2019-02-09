Lewandowski reaches 100 Allianz Arena goals for Bayern

Robert Lewandowski celebrated a century of goals for Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena with his typically clinical 27th-minute strike against Schalke on Saturday.

Put through for a one-on-one by James Rodriguez, 30-year-old Lewandowski coolly beat Ralf Fahrmann to mark the impressive milestone.

His goal handed Bayern a 2-1 half-time lead after Schalke striker Ahmed Kutucu had earlier cancelled out Jeffrey Bruma's own-goal opener.

Lewandowski, signed from Borussia Dortmund in 2014, has now netted 13 in the Bundesliga this term as he rivals the likes of Frankfurt's Luka Jovic and Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus for the Golden Boot.