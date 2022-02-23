Liverpool report: Jurgen Klopp's Reds to sign "next Diogo Jota" in sensational £51m swoop

Jurgen Klopp has identified Wolves attacker Pedro Neto as the next player he wants in Liverpool's transfer revolution. The Portuguese returned to action for Wolves last weekend, following 10 months out, and his confident display has assured Klopp he is capable of making the switch to Anfield this summer.

That is according to Liverpool.com, who believe Klopp could be keen to add Neto to his squad this summer after previously praising Wolves for the "unbelievably intense" performances of their wingers over the past few seasons.

At just 21, Neto could be a long-term solution to Liverpool's attacking revamp, with the futures of both Sadio Mane ansd Mo Salah in doubt - while Roberto Firmino's fitness issues are an ongoing concern. The attacking trio have been central to Liverpool's success under Klopp, but all three are around the age of 30 and nearing the end of their prime years.

Liverpool have been linked with a transfer for Neto before, and will be monitoring his progress as his comeback unfolds. The player was out with a long-term knee injury but will be hoping to recapture his best form before the current Premier League season is out.

Neto already has 10 goals in 80 Wolves appearances and has the pace and work rate to thrive in a Klopp system. The success of former Wolves winger Diogo Jota, who Neto has been compared to in the past, has shown Klopp that the transition between the two clubs can be seamless as he looks to build on the success of the past few years.

Neto, who has previously won the Coppa Italia during his time with Lazio, still has a contract with Wolves until 2025, meaning he wouldn't come cheap. Yet Liverpool have shown during Klopp's reign that they are not afraid to flash the cash should the right player become available.

