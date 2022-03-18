Liverpool report: Paulo Dybala set for sensational free transfer

Liverpool have long targeted Paulo Dybala of Juventus – and now the star forward is set to leave the Turin giants this summer.

According to Italian news outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Old Lady will not be renewing terms with the Argentinian striker, who has been a target for a number of Premier League clubs in the past.

The 28-year-old very nearly moved to Tottenham Hotspur a few seasons ago – and Spurs will no doubt be keeping tabs on the player, thanks to their close relationship with Juve. Sporting director Fabio Paratici used to work for the club and Antonio Conte coached them to their first Scudetto title after the Calciopoli scandal.

But Liverpool may well be in the driving seat to make a move.

With the Reds going for the Quadruple this season, Dybala would no doubt be keen to move to a club that are still on the ascendency under Jurgen Klopp. With his versatility in attack – not to mention Klopp's record of getting the best from players – he could find new levels of output on Merseyside.

And then there's the uncertainty over Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian King has reportedly turned down Liverpool's latest offer of a contract extension, with his current deal ending in 2023.

With Luis Diaz coming in on the left-hand side to replace Mane – but looking a little more like a goalscorer than a creator – Dybala may well become the new creator on the right for the Reds. The no.10 has a wand of a left foot and can finish chances too, to give Klopp plenty of options in attack.

Dybala is valued at £36m by Transfermarkt.

