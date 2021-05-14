Liverpool transfer news: AC Milan and Leeds United join the Reds in pursuit of Rodrigo De Paul

Liverpool expect to face competition from AC Milan and Leeds United in their bid to sign Udinese’s Rodrigo De Paul.

According to Il Milanista , the Argentine midfielder is attracting a lot of interest after another impressive season in Serie A, where he has spent the last five years.

Hakan Calhanoglu is out of contract at AC Milan this summer and is reluctant to extend his stay with the club, with De Paul believed to be their preferred replacement.

Meanwhile, Leeds are looking to build on an impressive first season back in the Premier League by adding more quality to make a difference in the final third.

They see De Paul as someone who would suit Marcelo Bielsa’s system and help increase standards at Elland Road.

Liverpool have a longstanding interest in the 26-year-old and have been impressed by his continued progress at Udinese.

De Paul started his career at Racing, back in his native Argentina, before moving to Valencia in May 2014, where he was managed by Nuno Espirito Santo and Gary Neville.

After an underwhelming couple of years in La Liga, which included a brief loan spell back at his first club, he joined Udinese.

De Paul has blossomed in Italy, scoring 34 goals in 182 appearances for the Bianconeri and recently taking on the captaincy.

Capable of playing through the middle or on the left, their leading scorer this season sees his future elsewhere and is expected to move on when the transfer window reopens.

In addition to thriving at club level, De Paul broke into the Argentina squad in 2018, making his debut in a friendly against Iraq.

He has become a regular under Lionel Scaloni since then, helping his country finish third in the Copa America two years ago.